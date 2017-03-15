Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 15, 7:28 AM EDT

Pope warns of 'very grave sin' when jobs are cut unjustly

AP Photo
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

Multimedia
Pope Benedict XVI Celebrates Mass in New York
Pope Benedict XVI makes first trip to the U.S.
Documents
Maps of the pope's route in Washington, D.C.
Latest News
Pope warns of 'very grave sin' when jobs are cut unjustly

Ex-member corrects, challenges Vatican over sex abuse board

AP FACT CHECK: Pope didn't change Ten Commandments

AP FACT CHECK: Pope didn't change 10 Commandments

Squatters' urban garden comes to life with pope's tacit OK
Multimedia
Mass. Catholics hold vigil in endangered churches
Convent shuts after helping generations 'overcome'
Inside a Voodoo Gede ceremony
Religion News
Pope warns of 'very grave sin' when jobs are cut unjustly

Muslim neighbors slain: Defendant faces families in court

New sentencing hearing set for friend of church shooter

High EU court: workplace headscarf ban not discriminatory

Ex-member corrects, challenges Vatican over sex abuse board

Library named for Charleston church shooting victim targeted

Weather delays sentencing of man who wanted 'martyrdom'

Alleged jewel thief arrested after missing court hearing

AP FACT CHECK: Pope didn't change Ten Commandments

AP FACT CHECK: Pope didn't change 10 Commandments
Multimedia
Child labor in Pakistan

VATICAN CITY (AP) -- Pope Francis says employers who fire workers for unclear reasons are committing a "very grave sin" and should ensure dignified work for all their employees.

Francis made the comments at his Wednesday general audience after appealing for a resolution to a labor dispute at Sky Italia, where employees are facing job cuts and relocation as the satellite channel moves its offices from Rome to Milan. Speaking off-the-cuff, Francis said: "Those who for economic reasons or to conclude unclear negotiations, close factories and business ventures and take jobs away, this person is committing a very grave sin."

The audience was marked by an emotional encounter as a small group of Chinese pilgrims approached Francis on their knees and wept at his feet as he blessed them in St. Peter's Square.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.