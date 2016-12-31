Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 31, 6:55 PM EST

Pope urges the faithful to help youth find purpose

AP Photo
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

Multimedia
Pope Benedict XVI Celebrates Mass in New York
Pope Benedict XVI makes first trip to the U.S.
Documents
Maps of the pope's route in Washington, D.C.
Latest News
Pope urges the faithful to help youth find purpose

Top China leader says Catholics must act 'independently'

Pope accepts resignation of once-embattled Cleveland bishop

Pope wishes Christmas peace for those scarred by war, terror

Text of Pope Francis' Christmas day message
Multimedia
Mass. Catholics hold vigil in endangered churches
Convent shuts after helping generations 'overcome'
Inside a Voodoo Gede ceremony
Religion News
Pope urges the faithful to help youth find purpose

Judge denies request to delay Dylann Roof hearing

The Latest: Attorney: Dylann Roof hearing should be open

Top China leader says Catholics must act 'independently'

Largest Hispanic-owned food company in US gives to shelters

NYPD to allow Sikhs to wear turbans, grow beards

Woman charged in $2 million theft from Catholic Charities

Pope accepts resignation of once-embattled Cleveland bishop

Pope wishes Christmas peace for those scarred by war, terror

Text of Pope Francis' Christmas day message
Multimedia
Celebrating 2010 around the world
Celebrities on New Year's Eve 2007
The Latest News
Pope urges the faithful to help youth find purpose

The Latest: New York police say everyone should feel safe

Hours early, New Year's revelers begin to fill Times Square
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Rose Parade
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

New Year's Eve Celebrations

VATICAN CITY (AP) -- Pope Francis strolled through St. Peter's Square Saturday evening during the last frigid hours of 2016, exchanging New Year's Eve greetings with the faithful.

Francis made his way through the crowd to pray in front of the life-size Nativity scene following the traditional vespers, also called evening prayer, inside St. Peter's Basilica. Along the way, he stopped to kiss children on the cheek and shake hands with well-wishers, occasionally accepting small gifts that he handed off to his body guards. People in the crowd held up their smart phones and tablets to snap pictures of the pontiff.

During the evening prayers, the pope called on the faithful to help young people find purpose in the world, noting the paradox of "a culture that idolizes youth" and yet has made no place for the young.

"We have condemned our young people to have no place in society, because we have slowly pushed them to the margins of public life, forcing them to migrate or to beg for jobs that no longer exist or fail to promise them a future," Francis said.

More than responsibility, the pope said the world owed young people "a debt" because they have been deprived of "dignified and genuine work" that would allow them to take part in society, instead condemning them "to knock on doors that for the most part remain closed."

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.