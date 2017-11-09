Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 9, 6:54 AM EST

Holy Smoke! Vatican to stop selling cigarettes


VATICAN CITY (AP) -- Pope Francis is saying "Just Say No" to cigarettes.

The Vatican announced Thursday that it would no longer sell cigarettes to employees in its duty free shop and supermarket - giving up an estimated 10 million euros ($11 million) a year in profits.

The Vatican said Francis took the decision because "the Holy See cannot contribute to an activity that clearly damages the health of people." A statement cited World Health Organization data finding that smoking is the cause of more than 7 million deaths annually around the globe.

A 2015 book based on leaked Vatican documents, "Avarice," reported that cigarette sales bring in an estimated 10 million euros a year to the Vatican City State and are the second-most important source of income after tax-free gas sales.

