Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 9, 2:35 AM EST

Pope seeks to defuse Korean tensions, boost nuke disarmament

By NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis

Multimedia
Pope Benedict XVI Celebrates Mass in New York
Pope Benedict XVI makes first trip to the U.S.
Documents
Maps of the pope's route in Washington, D.C.
Latest News
Pope seeks to defuse Korean tensions, boost nuke disarmament

Pope Francis recalls cost of war with WWII site visits

Pope pained by attacks in Afghanistan, Somalia, NY

Journalist prosecuted for 'Vatileaks' scandal pens new book

Pope: Humanity risks 'suicide' with nuclear confrontation
Multimedia
Mass. Catholics hold vigil in endangered churches
Convent shuts after helping generations 'overcome'
Inside a Voodoo Gede ceremony
Religion News
Pope seeks to defuse Korean tensions, boost nuke disarmament

8 children among those killed in church massacre

Pence, Abbott attend vigil for victims of church shooting

The Latest: Apple offers FBI help with gunman's phone

Correction: Carbon Monoxide Buildup-Church story

FBI again finds itself unable to unlock a gunman's cellphone

Correction: Church Shooting-Texas-Victims story

Commentary on killings draws strength through repetition

Gunman checked each aisle, shot babies at point-blank range

The Latest: Military won't disclose gunman's mental history
Interactives
Nuclear plants that have leaked tritium
Not enough money to close old nuclear plants
How a nuclear power plant works
Latest News
Russian court refuses to consider lawsuit against Putin

Russian journalist says attacker was intent on killing her

Russia: Fire flares at spy agency headquarters; no injuries

Kremlin says Putin and Trump likely to meet in Vietnam

Norway: Crashed chopper's damaged data recorder found

VATICAN CITY (AP) -- Pope Francis is seeking to defuse rising nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula and boost support for disarmament efforts with a Vatican conference that brings together 11 Nobel Peace prize winners, U.N. and NATO officials and a handful of countries with the bomb.

For some analysts, Francis' address Friday will offer a welcome break in the heated war of words between President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, as Trump continues his first trip to Asia as president.

But the Vatican hopes it will do more, and mark a turning point in shifting public opinion away from the Cold War-era idea that atomic weapons serve a purpose for deterrence and global security.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.