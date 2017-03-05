Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 5, 6:51 AM EST

Pope urges faithful to consult Bible as often as cellphones

VATICAN CITY (AP) -- Pope Francis has called on the faithful to consult the Bible with the same frequency as they might consult their cellphones for messages.

Francis urged a packed St. Peter's Square following his weekly Angelus blessing Sunday to give the Bible the same place in daily life as cellphones, asking: "What would happen if we turned back when we forget it, if we opened it more times a day, if we read the message of God contained in the Bible the way we read messages on our cellphones."

The message was a twist on Francis' frequent use of social media to reach the faithful, including regular messages on Twitter.

