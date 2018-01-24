Eagle Herald











Jan 24, 1:43 PM EST

Pope's favorite Madonna icon in Rome gets face-lift

By NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

Multimedia
Pope Benedict XVI Celebrates Mass in New York
Pope Benedict XVI makes first trip to the U.S.
Documents
Maps of the pope's route in Washington, D.C.
Latest News
Pope's favorite Madonna icon in Rome gets face-lift

Pope: 'Fake news' is evil, journalists must search for truth

Pope apologizes to abuse victims, but defends Chilean bishop

Carpe diem: Pope defends Chile airplane nuptials

Dismissive words on abuse scandal cast pall over pope's trip
Multimedia
Mass. Catholics hold vigil in endangered churches
Convent shuts after helping generations 'overcome'
Inside a Voodoo Gede ceremony
Religion News
Pope's favorite Madonna icon in Rome gets face-lift

Pope: 'Fake news' is evil, journalists must search for truth

Virginia Senate passes bill to allow guns in churches

Vandals attack another church in Chile after Pope visit

Police probe racist banners found outside Indiana church

Russian Orthodox bishop assails Putin, won't vote for him

Tap and donate: Paris church now takes contactless cards

Detroit church offers sanctuary to man facing deportation

Justice Dept backs archdiocese in Christmas transit ad fight

Reports: Turkey's Erdogan to visit Pope Francis next month

ROME (AP) -- Pope Francis' favorite icon of the Madonna in Rome has gotten a face-lift.

The Vatican on Wednesday unveiled photos of the restored Salus populi Romani, the Byzantine-style painting on wood located inside the St. Mary Major Basilica. The icon, revered by Romans, will be displayed to the public Sunday when Francis celebrates a special Mass at the basilica.

Francis famously slipped out of the Vatican the morning after his election as pope to pray before the icon, which features an image of Mary, draped in a blue robe, holding the infant Jesus who in turn is holding a jeweled golden book. Before and after every foreign trip, Francis goes to the basilica to pray before the icon and leaves a bouquet of white roses.

The head of the Vatican Museums, Barbara Jatta, said the restoration uncovered the "delicate" colors of the faces of Mary and Jesus, and the brilliance of the child's golden robe and the blue of Mary's tunic.

The restoration also will help scholars date the painting, whose origins are disputed. Tradition has it dating from Jerusalem in the 5th century and purportedly painted by St. Luke himself. In an article in Thursday's Vatican newspaper, L'Osservatore Romano, Jatta said the true date is more likely between the 11th and the 13th century.

In addition to cleaning the image and repairing issues dating from previous restorations, restorers made a new showcase for the icon - lighter and with handles - to allow for easier and safer transport for the various religious celebrations where it's displayed.

History's first Latin American pope is particularly devoted to Marian iconography, and as a bishop and cardinal would come to St. Mary Major to pray before the Salus popoli Romani ("Salvation of the people of Rome") every time he was in town on business. The other Marian icon for which he is known to have particular affection is the "Mary Untier of Knots" painting, which he saw for the first time in a Bavarian church when he was studying in Germany in the 1980s.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.