Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 30, 6:22 AM EDT

Pope calls for greater commitment to fight human trafficking


Multimedia
Pope Benedict XVI Celebrates Mass in New York
Pope Benedict XVI makes first trip to the U.S.
Documents
Maps of the pope's route in Washington, D.C.
Latest News
Pope calls for greater commitment to fight human trafficking

Pope's choir launches US tour as it seeks to recapture glory

Pope calls for "moderation" after Jerusalem shrine violence

Callista Gingrich casts Trump as guardian of the environment

Vatican court rejects motions to dismiss in hospital case
Multimedia
Mass. Catholics hold vigil in endangered churches
Convent shuts after helping generations 'overcome'
Inside a Voodoo Gede ceremony
Religion News
Pope calls for greater commitment to fight human trafficking

Pope's choir launches US tour as it seeks to recapture glory

Fake minister, 2nd man charged with forcing addicts to steal

Muslim woman targeted in tirade wants attacker rehired

Brazil church rejects abuse claims detailed in AP stories

Statue kept decades in Philly closet sent to Italian church

US Muslims see friendly neighbors, but a foe in White House

Blast damages offices of Mexico Catholic Bishops Council

Officials: Fire at black Louisiana church caused by arson

Pope calls for "moderation" after Jerusalem shrine violence

VATICAN CITY (AP) -- Pope Francis is urging the world to show a greater commitment to fighting human trafficking, which he called "a form of modern slavery."

The pope made the appeal during his traditional Sunday prayer on the U.N.'s world day against trafficking.

Francis said "every year, thousands of men, women and children are innocent victims of labor exploitation, and sex and organ trafficking." He added: "This is ugly. It is cruel. It is criminal."

He called on the world to renew its commitment to battling "this abhorrent plague, a form of modern slavery," and to pray that the traffickers "change their hearts."

The International Labor Organization estimates that 21 million people around the world are victims of forced labor, including victims of human trafficking for labor and sexual exploitation.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.