Eagle Herald











Jul 30, 3:03 AM EDT

Pope's choir launches US tour as it seeks to recapture glory

By TRISHA THOMAS
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis

Multimedia
Pope Benedict XVI Celebrates Mass in New York
Pope Benedict XVI makes first trip to the U.S.
Documents
Maps of the pope's route in Washington, D.C.
Latest News
Pope's choir launches US tour as it seeks to recapture glory

Pope calls for "moderation" after Jerusalem shrine violence

Callista Gingrich casts Trump as guardian of the environment

Vatican court rejects motions to dismiss in hospital case

The Latest: Vatican court refuses to stop embezzlement case
Multimedia
Mass. Catholics hold vigil in endangered churches
Convent shuts after helping generations 'overcome'
Inside a Voodoo Gede ceremony
Religion News
Pope's choir launches US tour as it seeks to recapture glory

Fake minister, 2nd man charged with forcing addicts to steal

Muslim woman targeted in tirade wants attacker rehired

Brazil church rejects abuse claims detailed in AP stories

Statue kept decades in Philly closet sent to Italian church

US Muslims see friendly neighbors, but a foe in White House

Blast damages offices of Mexico Catholic Bishops Council

Officials: Fire at black Louisiana church caused by arson

Pope calls for "moderation" after Jerusalem shrine violence

Fourth man charged in sex attack on New York churchgoer

VATICAN CITY (AP) -- The Vatican's Sistine Chapel Choir is embarking on its first U.S. tour in 30 years, hoping to show audiences in New York, Washington and Detroit that it has abandoned the habits that earned it a reputation as the "Sistine Screamers."

The group of 20 adults and 30 boys, colloquially known as the "Pope's Choir," is the world's oldest choir. It started singing for pontiffs about 500 years ago. Today, the choir performs regularly in the Sistine Chapel below Michelangelo's masterpieces, at Masses the pope celebrates in St. Peter's Basilica and for international concert appearances.

Hearing the singers' dulcet tones today, it's hard to imagine they earned the nickname the "Sistine Screamers" a few years back for their habit of belting out their numbers operatically, relying on volume instead of technique.

"Truly, they were singing in a manner that had no relation to the old music," choir master Monsignor Massimo Palombella said.

To return the choir to its early glory in the 16th century, when the group attracted the best singers in Europe, Palombella did extensive research. He sifted through the Vatican archives, studying music manuscripts and analyzing the handwriting of Renaissance composers.

These days, the choir once again is drawing talent. Its current members include singers from Poland, Britain, Brazil and Argentina. Diegogaston Zamediom 40, says being the first Argentine singer in the choir of the first Argentine pope is the "maximum of the maximum."

Palombella, who was named choir master in 2010 and was recently reconfirmed, hopes the concerts in the U.S. will effectively "communicate the image of God and spirituality that this music brings with it."

Enrico Torre, a 27-year-old alto, said he is looking forward to visiting New York so he can catch a Broadway musical.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.