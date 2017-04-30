Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 30, 6:41 AM EDT

Pope to Venezuela: avoid more violence, respect human rights

AP Photo
AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

Multimedia
Pope Benedict XVI Celebrates Mass in New York
Pope Benedict XVI makes first trip to the U.S.
Documents
Maps of the pope's route in Washington, D.C.
Latest News
Pope to Catholics: get out, spread faith, help cholesterol

Pope to Venezuela: avoid more violence, respect human rights

Pope's timely Egypt visit comforts grief-stricken Christians

Pope repeats refugee 'concentration camps' remarks

The Latest: Pope urges Egypt's clergy to remain positive
Multimedia
Mass. Catholics hold vigil in endangered churches
Convent shuts after helping generations 'overcome'
Inside a Voodoo Gede ceremony
Religion News
Pope to Catholics: get out, spread faith, help cholesterol

Pope to Venezuela: avoid more violence, respect human rights

Pope repeats refugee 'concentration camps' remarks

Knights of Malta elect temporary leader for reform period

High rent may doom Catholic chapel that survived 9/11

Yangon protesters force closure of Muslim schools in Myanmar

Last man sentenced in southeastern jewelry store heists

Friend of convicted church shooter begins serving sentence

German ban on full-face veils for public servants goes ahead

Egyptian artist paints church murals, unfazed by attacks
Multimedia
Venezuelan 'System' Brings Classics to Barrios

VATICAN CITY (AP) -- Pope Francis has appealed to leaders of Venezuela's government and society to avoid any more violence as he cited the mounting number of dead, injured and prisoners.

Francis told faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square Sunday that, united in sorrow with the families of victims, he was making a heartfelt appeal to "the government and all the components of the Venezuelan society so that every further form of violence is avoided, human rights are respected and negotiated solutions are sought."

He said Venezuelans were worn out from the grave "humanitarian, social, political and economic crises" afflicting the country.

Francis prayed for "peace, reconciliation and democracy" for that "beloved" nation.

Venezuelans are demanding elections and the release of political prisoners. Nearly daily clashes have claimed at least 28 lives and hundreds injured.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.