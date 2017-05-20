Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 20

Romania: 1,000 in gay pride march amid moves to limit rights

AP Photo
AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) -- Some 1,000 people have joined a gay pride march in the Romanian capital of Bucharest, demanding greater rights amid government moves they say will curtail their human rights.

U.S. Ambassador Hans G. Klemm took part in the march despite the pouring rain.

Saturday's gay pride march, now in its 13th year in Romania, comes after lawmakers approved an initiative that could amend Romania's constitution to explicitly state that marriage is a union between a man and woman. The wording now is a union between "spouses."

Some 30 ambassadors expressed support for the march and for protecting the rights of the LGBT community.

Participants held a minute of silence as they passed the Russian embassy in solidarity with gays in Chechnya, where dozens have been detained and tortured.

