Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 13, 10:27 AM EDT

Russia blocks app used to organize protests


Latest News
European court rules against Russia over 2004 school siege

Kremlin: No positive shift yet on Russia-US ties

Czech court to rule on Russian hacker extradition in prison

St Petersburg bomber was deported from Turkey in 2016

Trump declares US-Russia relations may be at 'all-time low'
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice

MOSCOW (AP) -- Russia has banned the use on its territory of a smartphone app widely used like a walkie-talkie to organize demonstrations and other gatherings.

The app, called Zello, reportedly has been popular among long-distance truckers in Russia who are conducting strikes to protest a road tariff system.

Zello, based in the United States, said Russia halted the use of the app late Wednesday. The agency that oversees electronic communications in Russia, Roskomnadzor, had announced earlier in the week that the service would be ended because Zello did not comply with an Internet law.

That law demands that Internet services store copies in Russia of all messages sent via them for six months and make them available to authorities on demand.

A statement on Zello's company blog called the requirement "absurd."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.