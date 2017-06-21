Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 21, 9:59 AM EDT

Leaders of Russia, Brazil agree to expand ties

AP Photo
AP Photo/Eraldo Peres

Latest News
Russia says NATO's drills near its borders raise concern

Sweden summons Russia after Baltic Sea air incident

Soviet spymaster Yuri Drozdov dies at 91

Russia FM: new US sanctions sign of 'Russo-phobic obsession'

Poll: More Russians skeptical about Putin's economic course
Putin: Former German leader Helmut Kohl molded his worldview
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice

MOSCOW (AP) -- The leaders of Russia and Brazil have agreed to enhance coordination of their foreign policy moves.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Brazilian counterpart Michel Temer signed a statement on "strengthening a strategic dialogue on foreign policy issues" following talks at the Kremlin on Wednesday.

The document contains a pledge to take efforts to contribute to "more fair, democratic and multi-polar international relations based on a central role of the United Nations, the primacy of international law and collective action."

Putin said after the talks that Russian energy and transport companies hope to increase their operations in Brazil.

Brazil has several ground stations of Russia's GLONASS satellite navigation system, a rival to the U.S. GPS system, and Temer said that his country could host more of them.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.