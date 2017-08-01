Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Aug 1, 8:31 AM EDT

2 injured in shooting at courthouse outside Moscow


Latest News
The Latest: 3 killed in Russia courthouse shooting

2 injured in shooting at courthouse outside Moscow

Russia urges US to fix ties as it cuts US diplomatic staff

Romanian official: Russian deputy PM tried to flout EU ban

US-Russia ties at new low with expulsions of diplomats
The Latest: Putin spokesman says Trump chat was no secret
Documents
Visitor Log - August 20, 2005
Visitor Log - October 8, 2005
Visitor Log - October 15, 2005
Visitor Log - Dec. 13, 2005
Documents
PDF of Prosecutor's Lawsuit
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice

MOSCOW (AP) -- Two people have been injured in a shooting inside a courthouse in a Moscow suburb, local health officials said on Tuesday.

Russia news agencies quoted the Moscow region's health ministry as saying that a 45-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman have been taken to the hospital from the Moscow Regional Court with gunshot wounds.

The agencies earlier quoted a lawyer who was at the courthouse and saw a guard and a court official injured.

Authorities said the incident took place during a hearing in a case of a gang of nine people who are suspected of killing more than a dozen of motorists.

Russia media dubbed the accused "the Grand Theft Auto gang" after the violent video game. The men on trial are accused of terrorizing Moscow motorists for months in 2014. Prosecutors said the gang members were placing spikes on roads, forcing the motorists out of their vehicles and shooting them dead.

The nine men, all from Central Asia, are charged with 17 murders and two attempted murders.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.