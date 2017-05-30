Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 30, 12:43 PM EDT

Russian military plane crash kills 1, injures 5


Latest News
Russian military plane crash kills 1, injures 5

Court: Russian hacker can be extradited to US or Russia

Russian diplomat complains of White House 'leaks to media'

Chechnya's leader invites Macron, Merkel to visit his region

Norwegian troops complete NATO deployment in Lithuania
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice

MOSCOW (AP) -- The Russian Defense Ministry says a military transport plane has crash-landed, killing one crewman and injuring five others.

The Defense Ministry said the An-26 belonging to a military flight school crash-landed and caught fire in Balashov, 570 kilometers (355 miles) southeast of Moscow. The plane was landing after a training mission.

The ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies that the crash landing could have been caused by the failure of one of the plane's engines. It said the injured crew members have been hospitalized.

The Antonov An-26 is a twin-engined turboprop transport plane designed in the late 1960s in the Soviet Union. Large numbers have remained in service in Russia and many other countries around the world.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.