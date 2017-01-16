Eagle Herald











Jan 16, 7:05 AM EST

Russian performance artists requests asylum in France


Latest News
Muted reaction in Russia to Trump's talk of nuclear arms cut

Kremlin counts days to Trump's inauguration, blasts Obama

Russia-US ties hard to mend, interests differ sharply

Russian security chief says country seeing more cyberattacks

British ex-spy behind Trump dossier seen as a cool operator
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice

MOSCOW (AP) -- A controversial Russian performance artist says he has requested asylum in France after being informed of rape charges against him.

Pyotr Pavlensky faced two trials in Russia last year on vandalism charges for two stunts in Moscow and St. Petersburg. In one, he set fire to the doors of the headquarters of the Russian security agency FSB, formerly the KGB, in Moscow, in what he claimed was political art.

Pavlensky told Ukraine's Hromadske television on Monday that he and his wife were detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and told he was facing rape charges. Pavlensky spoke of spending a night with an actress, which turned out to be a trap.

Pavlensky said he and his family have since left Russia and are seeking political asylum in France.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.