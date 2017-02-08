Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 8, 8:14 AM EST

Russian police arrest 9 hacking suspects


Latest News
Court bars Russian opposition leader from presidential race

Germany wary of Russian propaganda campaign, lacks proof

Russia deploys air defense missiles for massive drills

Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies

Belarus launches probe of Russian food safety officials
Top Russian official says Putin-Trump call will be positive
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice

MOSCOW (AP) -- Russia's interior ministry says it has arrested nine members of a major hacking group suspected of stealing millions of dollars from Russian bank accounts.

Police spokeswoman Irina Volk said in a statement on Wednesday that the nine people were arrested last month in Moscow, St. Petersburg and three other regions as part of an investigation into a group believed to stolen more than 1 billion rubles ($17 million) from Russian bank accounts since 2013.

The interior ministry said the hackers have also managed to penetrate Russia's "critical infrastructure" including military plants. It did not provide details.

The announcement follows arrests of other suspected hackers in May last year. Police said 27 people have been charged so far, with 19 of them awaiting trial.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.