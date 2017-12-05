Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 5, 2:32 PM EST

Russian strategic bombers visit Indonesia


Latest News
Russian strategic bombers visit Indonesia

AP Interview: Russian lawmaker wonders why Flynn lied to FBI

Russia lists US media organizations as foreign agents

US to resume interviews for nonimmigrant visas across Russia

Prosecutors ask court to send Russian ex-minister to prison
Multimedia
Suharto Leaves Legacy of Anger
Images of Suharto's Life
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice

MOSCOW (AP) -- The Russian military says its strategic bombers have flown to Indonesia, a visit that showcases Russia's military power.

The Russian Defense Ministry said two Tu-95 strategic bombers landed on Biak Island on Tuesday. They were accompanied by two heavy-lift Il-76 transports that carried support crew and supplies. The ministry said the bombers flew from Russia's far-eastern Amur region and were refueled in the air by Il-78 tankers over the Pacific.

The visit by the bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons underlined Russia's resurgent military might and its desire to expand its foothold around the world.

Russian state television stations reported that the bombers would spend a few days on Biak, part of Indonesia's easternmost Papua province, but there was no immediate indication that such flights could continue in the future.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.