Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 9, 8:13 AM EST

Putin hosts Netanyahu for talks set to focus on Syria

AP Photo
AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

Latest News
Putin hosts Netanyahu for talks set to focus on Syria

Kremlin denies violating nuclear arms pact with US

German minister: Russia waging fake news 'propaganda war'

Russia: World court has no jurisdiction in Ukraine case

Putin pardons woman convicted of treason for text messages
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice

MOSCOW (AP) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for talks expected to focus on the situation in Syria.

Greeting Netanyahu at the start of their talks, Putin emphasized a high level of trust between them.

Netanyahu hailed Russia's role in fighting the Islamic State group and other radical militants in Syria. At the same time, he warned of the danger posed by radical Shiite groups, an apparent reference to the Hezbollah movement.

Russia has sided with Iran and Hezbollah in helping support Syrian President Bashar Assad, but at the same time it has maintained warm ties with Israel. The two nations have coordinated to prevent any possible incidents between their militaries in Syria.

Netanyahu's visit to Moscow follows his talks with U.S. President Donald Trump last month.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.