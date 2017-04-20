Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 20, 2:37 PM EDT

Slain St. Petersburg journalist had reported attacks before

AP Photo
AP Photo/Denis Usov

Latest News
Slain St. Petersburg journalist had reported attacks before

Supreme Court bans Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia

Kremlin: No reason to believe gays abused in Chechnya

Russian journalist dies after attack in St. Petersburg

UN court rejects Ukraine request to block rebel funding
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) -- A Russian newspaper editor says the prominent journalist who died on Wednesday after being attacked had been previously targeted for his work.

Nikolai Andrushchenko, a 73-year-old journalist at the Novy Peterburg newspaper, died Wednesday after being in a medically induced coma for six weeks after being beaten up on March 9.

Andrushchenko's attackers have not been identified and investigators have not released any information regarding his case.

Novy Peterburg's editor-in-chief, Denis Usov, said Thursday that Andrushchenko had told his colleagues that unknown people had beaten him up before, demanding that he reveal his sources and details of his research.

Andrushchenko, a St. Petersburg city council member in the early 1990s, was among the founders of Novy Peterburg, where he made a name for himself writing about human rights issues and crime.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.