Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 4, 7:23 AM EDT

9 killed in Russian home after argument


Latest News
9 killed in Russian home after argument

Russian oil CEO: US oil output likely to offset OPEC cut

Recent internet attacks in which Russians suspected

Alleged Russia hacker appeals extradition to Russia

Russia envoy says Moscow will respond to NATO buildup
The Latest: Putin ridicules US focus on ambassador contacts
Arrest-related deaths by state
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice

MOSCOW (AP) -- Russian investigators say a drunken man shot nine people to death after an argument broke out during a festive dinner.

The Investigative Committee said in a statement Sunday that a suspect has been arrested for the shootings in Redkino, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest of Moscow.

The statement said that survivors told police that the suspect had quarreled with others at the dinner, left the house, returned with a hunting rifle and opened fire. The victims were four women and five men.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.