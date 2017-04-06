Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 6, 8:22 AM EDT

4 gunmen accused of killing police are shot dead in Russia


Latest News
4 gunmen accused of killing police are shot dead in Russia

Russian police arrest 3 suspected of links to subway bombing

Russia hopes Tillerson's visit will lead to improved ties

Mom dies, daughter survives in St. Petersburg subway blast

Czech court to decide on alleged LinkedIn hacker extradition
Arrest-related deaths by state
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice
Multimedia
Map of police
gun deaths

MOSCOW (AP) -- Police in southern Russia on Thursday hunted down and killed four suspects following the killing of two police officers.

The Investigative Committee said the National Guard in the city of Astrakhan found the suspects, who refused to surrender and fired back at officers. In the ensuing gunbattle early Thursday, all four gunmen were killed and three National Guard officers were wounded.

The shoot-out followed Tuesday's attack, in which two of the alleged suspects shot two traffic police officers dead at point-blank range and seized their weapons.

On Monday, a suicide bombing on St. Petersburg's subway killed 13 plus the bomber and wounded more than 50 people. There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack, but Russian trains and planes have been frequent targets of attacks, usually blamed on Islamic militants.

In a separate incident in another southern Russian city, Rostov-on-Don, a man was seriously injured when he inadvertently detonated an explosive device. Thursday's explosion occurred when the man touched a flashlight hidden in a bag left near a school building, according to the National Guard.

Russian law enforcement agencies have launched a manhunt for those responsible.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.