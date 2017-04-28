Eagle Herald











Apr 28, 8:02 AM EDT

AP PHOTOS: Moscow's grimy trucks inspire street art

By PAVEL GOLOVKIN
Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) -- The grimy trucks traversing the polluted and dusty streets of Moscow have inspired a new kind of street art in Russia's capital.

When Nikita Golubev sees a dirty white truck or van he uses it as a canvas for his drawings.

With his gloved hand, he draws giant pigeons on the back of a delivery truck.

A face with reptilian eyes appears on the back of a white van covered in enough dirt to make the license plate all but illegible. Surfers skim along the side of a truck.

But none of it lasts.

"Everything is washed away with the first rain," Golubev says. "It goes away and nothing remains."

His creations are preserved only in the photographs he takes and posts on Instagram, where they have acquired a following. He signs his drawings Pro Boy Nick.

Golubev thinks people like his drawings because they are impermanent. "It's art just for fun," he says.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

