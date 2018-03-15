Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 15, 7:10 AM EDT

Kremlin: Spy scandal won't disrupt presidential election

AP Photo
AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Latest News
Kremlin: Spy scandal won't disrupt presidential election

A self-assured Putin seems confident of electoral victory

Russia: Things can't get worse with new US chief diplomat

UK counterterror police investigate Russian's London death

Czech top court delays alleged Russian hacker extradition
Putin praises Trump, says US political system eating itself
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice

MOSCOW (AP) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman says a mushrooming diplomatic scandal over the poisoning of an ex-spy in Britain won't disrupt Russia's presidential election.

Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday the nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal "doesn't affect" the campaign for Sunday's election, which he called Russia's top priority.

Peskov strongly denied Russian responsibility in the March 4 attack.

The Russian campaign remains lackluster just three days before the vote. Putin is overwhelmingly expected to win another term after 18 years in power, riding in part on his argument that he must stand up to Western aggressors.

Opposition candidate and former TV star Ksenia Sobchak is holding a big rally Thursday, after breaking down in tears at the final televised debate Wednesday night. She was the only candidate to criticize Putin.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.