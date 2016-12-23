Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 23, 4:26 AM EST

Putin says Russian economy is on the mend

AP Photo
AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

Latest News
Putin says Russian economy is on the mend

Putin: Russia's military is stronger than any potential foe

US-based cleric rejects links to Russian envoy's killing

Moscow court convicts student for trying to reach Syria

Death toll in alcohol poisoning in Russia climbs to 72
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice

MOSCOW (AP) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin says the nation's economy is on the path to recovery.

Speaking at an annual end-of-year news conference Friday, Putin said the Russian economy is expected to shrink by 0.6-0.7 percent this year - a much smaller decline compared to 2015 when it contracted by 3.7 percent.

Russia is enduring a deep recession in the wake of Western sanctions and the sharp drop in oil prices.

Putin said some sectors have posted growth this year, showing that the Russian economy is on the mend.

Despite the economic backdrop, Putin said hard currency reserves of the Russian Central Bank increased this year, from $368 billion to about $385 billion.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.