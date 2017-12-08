Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Russia: Spike in radioactivity unrelated to nuclear plant


MOSCOW (AP) -- Russian authorities have denied that a radioactivity spike in the air over Europe resulted from a nuclear fuel plant leak in the Urals, saying their probe has found no release of radioactivity there.

Andrei Ivanov of Russia's Rosatom state nuclear corporation said Friday that an inspection of the Mayak plant found no trace of Ruthenium-106, a radioactive isotope spotted in the air over Europe and Russia in late September and early October.

A commission involving Rosatom experts has failed to identify the source of Ruthenium-106 but alleged it could have come from a satellite that came down from orbit and disintegrated in the atmosphere.

France's nuclear safety agency said last month that increased levels of Ruthenium-106 were recorded over most of Europe but posed no health or environmental risks.

