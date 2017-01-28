Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 28, 8:18 AM EST

Russia grounds Proton-M rocket for 3 1/2 months


Interactives
50 years of missions to Mars
New Hubble Captures New Images
In retrospect: Race to the moon
Hubble Telescope: A spy on the universe
Preparing for launch after standing down last fall
Lunar Testing in Washington
Landing on Mars
Take a Tour of the International Space Station
Lunar Eclipse Seen Around the World
Documents
NASA Economic Impact Report (March 2008)
Latest News
Russia grounds Proton-M rocket for 3 1/2 months
Latest News
Over 2,000 people rally against Russian cathedral handover

Top Russian official says Putin-Trump call will be positive

WTO panel faults Russia over duties on German, Italian vans

Hungary says Russia sanctions fruitless, Putin visit timely

Putin consults his Security Council before talking to Trump
Top Russian official says Putin-Trump call will be positive
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice

MOSCOW (AP) -- Russia's workhorse Proton-M rockets will be out of service for three and a half months because of engine problems, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said Saturday during a visit to the factory in the city of Voronezh where the engines are manufactured.

Rogozin said some employees at the factory had been involved in faking documentation linked to the rocket and pledged that those responsible would be "harshly punished."

"It's lucky that it didn't end in an accident," he told journalists.

The Proton-M rocket, a stalwart of the Russian space program, is used primarily for military and commercial satellite launches.

The head of the Voronezh factory resigned last week after Russian officials said the crash of a Progress cargo ship in December was the result of a malfunction by engines built at the plant.

The accident is one of several serious incidents to hit Russia's space industry in recent years. A Progress cargo ship plunged into the Pacific Ocean in May 2015, and a Proton-M rocket carrying an advanced satellite broke up in the atmosphere shortly after launch in May 2014.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.