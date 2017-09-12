Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Sep 12, 11:20 PM EDT

2 Americans, Russian dock with International Space Station

AP Photo
AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

Interactives
50 years of missions to Mars
New Hubble Captures New Images
In retrospect: Race to the moon
Hubble Telescope: A spy on the universe
Preparing for launch after standing down last fall
Lunar Testing in Washington
Landing on Mars
Take a Tour of the International Space Station
Lunar Eclipse Seen Around the World
Documents
NASA Economic Impact Report (March 2008)
Latest News
2 Americans, Russian dock with International Space Station

Kennedy Space Center remains closed, but spared major damage

SpaceX launches Air Force's super-secret minishuttle

Trump pick to head NASA faces fight over climate comments

Record-breaking Astronaut Peggy Whitson returns to Earth

The Latest: Next stop Earth for NASA's space champ

Trump to nominate Oklahoma congressman to lead NASA
Latest News
2 Americans, Russian head for International Space Station

Russia condemns new education law in Ukraine

High-ranking US diplomat arrives in Finland for Russia talks

Prominent journalist flees Russia after arson attack on car

Academics object to Hungarian University's award for Putin
Putin: Leader in artificial intelligence will rule world
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice

BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan (AP) -- A Soyuz space capsule with two Americans and a Russian aboard has docked with the International Space Station.

The capsule blasted off from the Russian manned space launch facility in Kazakhstan and docked with the orbiting laboratory about five and a half hours later at 0255 GMT Wednesday.

Tests and opening of the hatches was expected to take about 90 minutes before the capsule can enter the space station.

Joe Acaba of NASA is making his third trip into space and Russian Alexander Misurkin his second. It's the first voyage for American Mark Vande Hei. All are to stay on the space station about 5 1/2 months.

They will join Russia's Sergey Ryazanskiy, American Randy Bresnik and Italy's Paolo Nespoli, who have been aboard the station since late July.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.