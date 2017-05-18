Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 18, 2:02 PM EDT

Siberian tiger that terrified Vladivostok gets new wild home


MOSCOW (AP) -- A Siberian tiger that terrorized Russia's Far East city of Vladivostok by prowling its suburbs has been relocated to a vast Russian national park where officials hope he will thrive.

The tiger, nicknamed Vladik, was captured in October on the edge of Vladivostok. He flown by helicopter Monday to Bikin National Park, 500 kilometers (350 miles) further north.

Russia has declared Siberian, or Amur, tigers a protected species. Only about 540 are estimated to live in the wild.

World Wildlife Fund video shows the tiger appearing initially bewildered when his cage was opened. But he then leapt out with a growl, ran around the space where the helicopter landed and disappeared into the woods.

Pavel Fomenko of WWF says Vladik "has little chance of wandering into urban jungles again."

A previous version of this story said the number of tigers in the wild is estimated at 54.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.