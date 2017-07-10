Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 10, 7:53 AM EDT

Moscow denies knowledge of Trump Jr's meeting with lawyer


Latest News
Moscow denies knowledge of Trump Jr's meeting with lawyer

Putin hails meeting, thinks Trump accepted election denials

US-Russia agreement calls for cease-fire in southwest Syria

The Latest: Syria cease-fire goes into effect Sunday

Russian opposition leader Navalny released from jail
Have Trump and Putin met before? It depends when you asked
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice

MOSCOW (AP) -- The spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin says the Kremlin is unaware of a meeting between Donald Trump's senior staff and a Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign where the Russian reportedly said she had information about Hillary Clinton.

President Donald Trump's eldest son changed his account of the meeting he had with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign over the weekend, saying Sunday that Natalia Veselnitskaya told him she had information about Clinton. A statement from Donald Trump Jr. one day earlier made no mention of Clinton.

Asked about the reports, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday the Kremlin does not know who the lawyer is and added that the Kremlin "cannot keep track" of every Russian lawyer and their meetings in Russia or abroad.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.