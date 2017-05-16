Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 16, 5:54 AM EDT

AP PHOTOS: Russian villager turns his house into work of art

By PAVEL GOLOVKIN
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

Latest News
Ukraine to block access to Russia's social media websites

Putin undecided which song to play when he meets Trump

Thousands march against Moscow government's demolition plans

Activists protesting torture of gay men in Chechnya detained

Russia opposition leader organizes rallies after eye surgery
Putin sits down at piano in China, plays Soviet songs
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice

SEVERNAYA GRIVA, Russia (AP) -- In this sparsely populated village east of Moscow, Mikhail Korshunov's house is visible from far away.

Portraits of Russian rulers - from the 13th-century Novgorod prince, Alexander Nevsky, to President Vladimir Putin - adorn its facade.

Korshunov, a self-taught artist, painted them along with many other things. He uses different styles and techniques. His portraits of Russian leaders are painted in a realistic manner, but he also made a few icons imitating the old traditional style.

His status of a local celebrity earned him an order from one local restaurant, whose facade and interiors he decorated, but his art is mostly non-commercial.

Korshunov, a former firefighter who now works as a forest ranger, also writes poetry.

Villagers in Severnaya Griva, 140 kilometers (nearly 90 miles) east of Moscow, like him for his talents and generosity: He once built a wooden chute for children.

Like other residents of his half-abandoned village, he relies on his land plot to feed himself. But his tractor also looks peculiar: an image of deer is painted on its side.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.