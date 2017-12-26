Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 26, 6:13 AM EST

Woman blown off balcony in Russia in gale-force winds


Woman blown off balcony in Russia in gale-force winds

MOSCOW (AP) -- Russian media reports say that gale-force winds have blown a woman off her balcony on the Pacific island of Sakhalin.

The Interfax news agency reported Tuesday that the 65-year-old woman from the town of Shakhtyorsk went out for a smoke on the balcony and was blown off, landing on a snowdrift below. An ambulance couldn't reach the house so the woman had to be taken to a hospital in the bucket of a construction truck.

Local news website Uglegorskiye Novosti says she fell from the fourth floor, breaking an arm and three ribs, and leaving her with a concussion.

Sakhalin in Russia's Far East has been hit with a series of snowstorms since Monday with wind gusts in the area of the woman's fall reaching about 150 kph (93 mph).

