Mar 9, 7:02 AM EST

Russia: WikiLeaks dump shows CIA disguise capability


MOSCOW (AP) -- Russia's foreign minister says the WikiLeaks dump of purported U.S. intelligence has highlighted the CIA's reported capability to imitate an electronic trace usually left behind by hackers from other nations.

Sergey Lavrov said Thursday that while Russia has been accused of leaving its "fingerprints" after hacks on the U.S., documents released by WikiLeaks show that "the CIA could get access to such 'fingerprints' and then use them."

The U.S. intelligence agencies have accused Russia of hacking Hillary Clinton's campaign to help Donald Trump win the U.S. elections.

Lavrov reaffirmed a strong denial of Russia's involvement in any hacking attacks.

Commenting on the WikiLeaks' trove, he added that Russia needs to take the CIA's hacking capabilities into account. He said he leaves his cellphone behind when he conducts sensitive talks.

