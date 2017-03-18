Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Report: Alleged Yahoo hacker worked at Prokhorov bank


Report: Alleged Yahoo hacker worked at Prokhorov bank

MOSCOW (AP) -- A Russian news report says an intelligence agent charged by the United States in the hacking of half a billion Yahoo user accounts worked at an investment bank owned by billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, who also owns the Brooklyn Nets basketball team.

The report Saturday in the respected business newspaper Kommersant cited a source as saying Igor Sushchin worked for Renaissance Capital as a security director. The newspaper cited Renaissance Capital as saying Sushchin's employment was ended on Thursday, the day after the U.S. Justice Department announced its case. The report did not say if the company knew he was an intelligence agent.

Renaissance Capital could not be reached for comment by The Associated Press.

Sushchin and another of the four indicted were identified as officers in Russia's Federal Security Service.

