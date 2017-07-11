BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) -- A Polish bus carrying more than two dozen teenagers among its passengers swerved off the road and overturned in northern Serbia on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring 25, police said.

A police statement said the crash happened at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday near the village of Feketic, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) northwest of Belgrade.

The bus had Polish license plates and was traveling from Greece to Poland. It was carrying 50 passengers - including 27 children aged 13-16 - and three drivers, police said.

The statement says an elderly man died in the crash. The injured were transferred to nearby hospitals.

In Poland, Anna Bialek from the tourist office in the western city of Poznan told local media that one of the drivers was killed in the crash. She added that the teenagers had been to summer camps.

Bialek said the bus was in good condition and that a burst tire might have caused the crash.

"The person killed had been our driver for many years, with great experience," Bialek said. "This is very sad news."