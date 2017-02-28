BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) -- Serbia's Defense Ministry says two explosions have taken place at a military facility in central Serbia, injuring some of the employees.

The statement Tuesday said the blasts took place at an ammunition depot in Kragujevac, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Belgrade.

State TV says at least 20 people have been injured in the explosions at the facility that stores mines and other ammunition.

Local media say a roof has caved in, possibly trapping some people inside.