Mar 30, 1:33 PM EDT

Major newspapers in Serbia hit stands with same front pages

AP Photo
AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) -- Only days before Serbia's presidential election, seven major newspapers have hit the stands with the same front pages: the ruling candidate's campaign poster.

The propaganda coup on Thursday by populist Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic's campaign team further stoked fears about the overall fairness of the Sunday vote.

The papers splash the red and blue AV logo and carry no headlines or news on the front pages.

Former Serbian President Boris Tadic says "today's print media have revealed the real state of democracy under Vucic's rule."

Tadic says "we are looking at the North Korean scenario for Serbia if he wins the election."

The mainstream media under Vucic's control have been demonizing most of the 10 opposition challengers running in the election, without giving them the opportunity to respond.

