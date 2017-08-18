BARCELONA, Spain (AP) -- Spanish police have shot and killed five people carrying bomb belts who were connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.

Two people were arrested after a van veered onto Barcelona's picturesque Las Ramblas promenade and mowed down pedestrians late Thursday afternoon. Thirteen people were killed and 100 were injured. The driver fled on foot and remained at large Friday morning.

The Catalan government said police in seaside Cambrils were responding to a terrorist attack early Friday when they killed five suspects.

Mayor Cami Mendoza said the suspects centered their attack on the narrow path to Cambrils's boardwalk. Catalan Interior Minister Joaquin Forn told local radio the attacks were connected.