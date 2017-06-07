MADRID (AP) -- Spain's Banco Santander has acquired Banco Popular, a long-troubled lender whose shares lost more than half of their value over the past week.

In a statement on Wednesday, Santander said it paid a symbolic 1 euro for all of the shares in Banco Popular. It also said it would raise around 7 billion euro ($7.9 billion) in a share issue to "to reinforce the balance sheet of Banco Popular."

Popular has been struggling with 7.9 billion euros ($ 8.9 billion) in non-performing assets, including 7.2 billion euros ($8.1 billion) in real estate.

The takeover was conducted in an auction sanctioned by the European Commission after the European Central Bank said this week it believed Popular was "failing or likely to fail."

The sale is "in the public interest as it protects all depositors of Banco Popular and ensures financial stability," the new European agency that manages failing banks in the 19-country eurozone, of which Spain is a member.

The Spanish government had previously ruled out bailing the bank with taxpayers' money. On Wednesday, Economy minister Luis de Guindos said the sale was "a good outcome" given the shortfall of the lender over the past weeks.

The takeover "ensures the maximum protection for depositors and the continuity of the bank's activity," said De Guindos.

With the takeover, Santander becomes the largest Spanish bank by lending and deposits, reaching 17 million customers.

The investment also covers Popular's assets in Portugal, bringing Santander's total customers in the neighboring country to 4 million.

"The combination of Santander and Popular strengthens the Group's geographic diversification at a time of improving economic conditions in both Spain and Portugal," said Santander Chair Ana Botin.

Santander said that the deal would not materially affect the Santander's financial health and that it expected to generate returns on its investment of 13-14 percent in 2020.

Popular lost about 38 percent of its market value last week as its shares dropped and over 20 percent this week to 0.32 euros per share before regulators halted trading in its shares ahead of Wednesday's market opening.

Santander's shares fell 3 percent in early trading and then recovered to stand 0.4 percent lower at 5.77 euros.