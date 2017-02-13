Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 13, 2:56 PM EST

Former Spain central bank chief investigated for failed IPO


Photo Gallery
Plane crash in Madrid
Latest News
Former Spain central bank chief investigated for failed IPO

Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy re-elected as Popular Party leader

Spain: 2 alleged IS recruiters detained near Barcelona

Ex-Catalan leader on trial for holding vote on independence

What the devil? Spaniards clang bells in religious festival

MADRID (AP) -- Spain's National Court is summoning the former heads of Spain's central bank and the stock market watchdog to be questioned for failing to stop the disastrous flotation of a savings bank that had to be bailed out.

Bankia, created after merging the assets of seven struggling Spanish banks, offered shares in an initial public offering in 2011. One year later, the lender was nationalized after a rescue that cost taxpayers 20 billion euros.

The court is charging eight officials responsible for supervising the lender's IPO with failing to stop it, including Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez, the former Bank of Spain governor, and Julio Seguro, former president of market regulator CNMV.

The Bank of Spain said three of those officials, who have high responsibilities, would resign Tuesday during a board meeting.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.