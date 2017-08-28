AP Radio AP Radio News:

Aug 28, 7:25 AM EDT

Catalonian lawmakers step up bid on independence from Spain


Photo Gallery
Plane crash in Madrid
Latest News
Catalonian lawmakers step up bid on independence from Spain

German woman dies, raises death toll to 16 in Spain attacks

Thousands in Barcelona march shouting "I'm not afraid!"

The Latest: Police say 500,000 attend Barcelona peace march

The Latest: Madrid imam condemns attacks in Catalonia

MADRID (AP) -- The pro-independence ruling coalition in Catalonia is submitting a bill to the regional parliament that aims to serve as a transitional constitution should a controversial vote to secede from Spain succeed.

Spain's government says the referendum called for Oct. 1 by the regional Catalan government is unconstitutional and has pledged to prosecute officials who take formal steps to hold it.

Lawmakers representing the ruling regional parties said if the independence bid wins in the referendum, the so-called "juridical transition bill" provides the immediate legal framework for a constituent assembly that would be in charge of founding a new Catalan Republic until elections are held.

The law needs to go through parliamentary vote and is likely to be challenged by central authorities through the Constitutional Court.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.