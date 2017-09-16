AP Radio AP Radio News:

Sep 16, 8:56 AM EDT

700 Catalan mayors back holding independence vote

AP Photo
AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Photo Gallery
Plane crash in Madrid
Latest News
700 Catalan mayors back holding independence vote

The Latest: Prime minister won't negotiate on referendum

Chinese bank accused of helping money laundering in Spain

Spain already is another country for many in Catalonia

Catalonia independence bid: Can any side emerge as winner?

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) -- More than 700 mayors from Catalonia are meeting in Barcelona in a show of strength amid pressure from Spain's central government not to hold an independence referendum for the northeastern region that has been deemed illegal by the courts.

Political tensions in Spain are increasing as the proposed voting date of Oct. 1 nears. The Catalan government has been scrambling to push forward the vote, despite the central government's warnings that local municipalities are not allowed to use public buildings for it and mayors can be legally prosecuted for it.

Hundreds of mayors stood Saturday next to regional President Carles Puigdemont and Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau.

Puigdemont thanked them for not backing down and insisted that most Catalans are determined to press ahead with the referendum despite the ban.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.