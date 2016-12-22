Eagle Herald











Dec 22, 6:45 AM EST

Madrid celebrates top prize in Spain's 'El Gordo' lottery

By CIARAN GILES and ARITZ PARRA
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Francisco Seco

THE LATEST NEWS
Powerball, Pokemon, Prince among 2016 top Google searches

Lottery ticket worth $1,000 dropped in Salvation Army kettle
Multimedia
Sinful Hot Chocolate
As Budgets Tighten, Gift Givers Get Crafty
Modern Holiday Decor
How to Prepare Eggnog
Shopping on Black Friday
Designers share DIY decorations
Holiday Gift Guide
Twelve Days of Holiday Cookie Recipes
Hip, New Ornaments
Sugarplums
One-Pot Dinner Kits
Kid-Friendly Focaccia
Cheese Balls
Dinner Biscuits
Ill. Company Answers Students' Letters to Santa
Restored Rudolph, Santa Go on Tour
How to Find Safe Toys
Quiz on Christmas Classics
Holiday Windows Around the Nation
Multimedia
US troops spending Christmas

MADRID (AP) -- Celebrations were guaranteed Thursday in Madrid after all the tickets bearing the top prize number of 66513 in Spain's 2.3 billion euros ($2.4 billion) Christmas lottery were sold there.

The number appeared on 1,650 tickets in the lottery known as El Gordo (The Fat One), with each holder winning 400,000 euros ($418,000).

The winning tickets are normally sold in several different lottery offices around the country but this time they were all sold from one office in the Spanish capital, according to organizers.

Standard tickets cost 20 euros ($21) and people traditionally chip in and buy shares in several tickets with friends, family or workmates.

Queues form outside lottery booths weeks ahead of the Dec. 22 draw and people tune in across all media on Thursday to find out if they are among the lucky ones. The prize ticket numbers are sung out by pupils of Madrid's San Ildefonso School in a nationally televised event from the city's Teatro Real opera house.

Spain established its national lottery as a charity in 1763, during the reign of King Carlos III, but its objective gradually shifted toward filling state coffers. El Gordo itself dates from 1812.

Other lotteries have larger individual top prizes but the El Gordo (The Fat One), is ranked as the world's richest for the total prize money on offer.

This year it dished out 25 million prizes.

Organizers said ticket sales totaled 2.6 billion euros this year, up 3.5 percent from last year.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.