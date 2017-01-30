Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 30, 4:04 AM EST

Strong 2016 growth brings Spain close to pre-crisis economy


Photo Gallery
Plane crash in Madrid
Latest News
Strong 2016 growth brings Spain close to pre-crisis economy

49 African migrants rescued at sea, Spanish authorities say

Barcelona bans new tourist accommodations in the city center

Italy and Spain to seek 'a key role' in revitalizing Europe

Spanish leader: far-right election wins could destroy Europe
Multimedia
A district summary of the Beige Book
Measuring economic stress by county nationwide
Mall malaise: shoppers browse, but don't buy
Unemployment by the numbers
Family struggles with father's unemployment
Saying an affordable goodbye
Hard times hit small car dealer
Latest Economic News
Strong 2016 growth brings Spain close to pre-crisis economy

Puerto Rico gets more time to propose fiscal plan

US-Mexico trade war could hit Mexico economy, spur migration

Pipeline backers make big promises about jobs, growth

US economic growth slowed in Q4, but there's hope ahead

UK economy still going strong _ but is this the high point?

Philippines GDP grows 6.6 pct in Oct-Dec, 6.8 pct for year

Fear of US protectionism swelling among German firms

Eurozone economy starts 2017 with steady growth

Why Trump will find it hard to make American economy greater
Interactives
Greece's Debt Threatens to Spread
State budget
gaps map
Auto industry problems trickle down, punish Tennessee county
Women give old Derby hats a makeover in tough economy
S.C. town deals with highest unemployment in South
How mortgages were bundled and sold as securities
Tracking the $700 billion financial bailout
Tracking the year's job losses
State-by-state foreclosures since 2007
Credit crisis explained
Presidents and their economic legacies
Lexicon of the financial crisis
Americans' addiction to debt

MADRID (AP) -- The Spanish economy grew 3.2 percent in 2016 according to preliminary figures released by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) on Monday, consolidating three consecutive years of strong growth and in line with the government's expectations. Final figures are expected to be published in early March.

The conservative government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has put economic growth and boosting jobs at the center of its policies. It has pledged to recover the losses of the brutal financial meltdown and return this year to pre-crisis gross domestic product levels.

The INE said that GDP grew by 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter, the same as in the period from July to September, but slightly down from the first half of the year, when the economy grew 0.8 percent each quarter.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.