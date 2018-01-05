Eagle Herald











Crowds pack Spanish streets for colorful Epiphany parades

MADRID (AP) -- Parents and their children are packing city sidewalks across Spain to watch colorful parades celebrating Epiphany, the day Christians observe the visit the Three Kings made to the baby Jesus.

The processions on Friday, held on the eve of Epiphany, feature decorative floats with people dressed as the kings and bearing gifts for Jesus. The floats also feature light and music shows and clowns and jugglers who throw candy to the crowds.

Christmas gifts are traditionally given on Epiphany in Spain and in many Latin American countries. Children write letters to the magi on the feast's eve, requesting presents.

In recent years, security has been tightened in Madrid and Barcelona amid fears of potential terror attacks, with large vehicles banned from streets near the parades.

An Epiphany parade was also held in Prague.

