Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 4, 8:31 AM EDT

Spain orders money laundering probe against HSBC executives


Photo Gallery
Plane crash in Madrid
Latest News
15 injured, people evacuated after factory fire in Spain

Spain orders money laundering probe against HSBC executives

Spain's says offshore plant linked to quakes to stay closed

Spanish, Moroccan police arrest 30 hashish smugglers

Spaniard's public 'love letter' sparks mixed response

MADRID (AP) -- Spain's National Court said it is investigating seven current and former HSBC executives in the private banking business charged with money laundering and criminal organization.

HSBC's Swiss banking unit has been investigated in several countries after leaked documents suggested it helped wealthy people around the world dodge taxes. A former IT employee, Herve Falciani, gave the data to French tax authorities in 2008 and France shared it with Spanish authorities and other governments.

Judge Jose de la Mata ruled Thursday to investigate the Swiss banking unit's chairman, Peter Widmer, as well as Clive Bannister and Christopher Meares, who were CEOs in 2006 and 2007 respectively, and four more employees.

The judge found evidence that the executives worked with Banco Santander and BNP Paribas to transfer funds at least until 2008 to avoid taxation in Spain.

HSBC declined to comment.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.