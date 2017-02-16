MADRID (AP) -- A doctor in northern Spain says a 64-year-old woman has given birth to healthy twins following her second successful pregnancy at an advanced age.

Recoletas Hospital medical director Enrique Martin said Thursday that the babies delivered by cesarean section on Tuesday are "perfectly healthy."

The twins are a boy who weighed 2.4 kilograms (5.3 pounds) and a girl who weighed 2.2 kilograms (4.9 pounds.)

Diario de Burgos newspaper reports their mother had her first child at age 58, but her daughter has been in the custody of local authorities since 2014 because she did not attend school and was not properly cared for.

The Spanish woman became pregnant a second time after seeking in-vitro fertilization in the United States.

She is being identified only by her initials, M.I.A.