Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Aug 1, 9:53 AM EDT

Spain will shut down country's oldest nuclear plant

AP Photo
AP Photo/I.Lopez

Interactives
Nuclear plants that have leaked tritium
Not enough money to close old nuclear plants
How a nuclear power plant works
Latest News
3 defendants die in desperate escape attempt at Moscow court

The Latest: 3 killed in Russia courthouse shooting

Russia urges US to fix ties as it cuts US diplomatic staff

Romanian official: Russian deputy PM tried to flout EU ban

US-Russia ties at new low with expulsions of diplomats
The Latest: Putin spokesman says Trump chat was no secret

MADRID (AP) -- The Spanish government says it's closing the country's oldest nuclear power station because of lack of support among political parties and companies involved to keep it open.

Energy Minister Alvaro Nadal said Tuesday the license for the Santa Maria de Garona plant in northern Spain would not be renewed as there was too much uncertainty surrounding the plant's viability.

Production at the 46-year-old Garona was halted in 2012 when its operator, Nuclenor, objected to a new tax. Its board recently failed to reach agreement on keeping the plant open.

Environmentalists have long claimed that the plant is outdated, although Spain's Nuclear Security Council this year said it could continue operating.

Spain has seven other nuclear reactors that produce some 20 percent of the country's electricity.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.