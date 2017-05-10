MADRID (AP) -- An Argentine comic musical group has been awarded one of Spain's prestigious Princess of Asturias awards for spreading Ibero-American culture through wit and music.

Organizers said Wednesday the Les Luthiers group was chosen for the communications and humanities prize in recognition of its artistic creation and humor.

It described Les Luthiers as "a critical mirror" and a reference point for freedom in society.

Les Luthiers has been playing theaters across Latin America and Spain since being formed in Buenos Aires in 1967.

The six-man troupe is known for making its own instruments and mixing music with comic sketches.

The 50,000-euro ($54,000) award is one of eight Asturias prizes handed out yearly by a foundation named for Crown Princess Leonor. Others categories include social sciences, sport and scientific research.