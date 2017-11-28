MADRID (AP) -- A Spanish court has heard final arguments from lawyers and defendants in a gang rape trial that has gripped Spain and triggered criticism over how cases involving alleged abuse of women are handled.

The case known as "La Manada" or "'animal pack," after the nickname the five defendants gave themselves, centers around a woman's allegation that she was gang raped by them during the Pamplona's San Fermin festival in July 2016.

The five say the young woman consented. The prosecutor denies that and says violence was used.

The case ending Tuesday brought widespread criticism from women's groups after the court agreed to study a defense detective's report on the woman's behavior after the incident, which some said made it appear the victim was on trial.