Jul 8, 2:40 AM EDT

2 people gored in Pamplona's second bull run of 2017

AP Photo
AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) -- Officials in Spain say that at least two people have been gored and several more injured during the second running of the bulls at this year's San Fermin festival in the northern city of Pamplona.

Red Cross spokesman Jose Aldaba said Saturday that one person was gored in the arm while the other was struck in the gluteus.

The bulls from the ranch of Jose Escolar completed the 930-yard (850-meter) cobbled-street course in just over four minutes. Three minutes is considered average for the run.

Two Americans and a Spaniard were gored on Friday's first running. All three were treated in a hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

The nine-day San Fermin fiesta was popularized by Nobel Literature laureate Ernest Hemingway's 1926 novel "The Sun Also Rises."

